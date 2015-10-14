Monday, April 30 , 2018, 2:56 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Spirals’ Gymnasts Show Strength in Second Major Competition

By Andy Klunder for Sprials Gymnastics | October 14, 2015 | 4:44 p.m.

At Broadway Gymnastics in Los Angeles Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015 Spirals Gymnastics, levels 2 through 4 teams, produced award winning performances! level 3 girls led the way with an average all-around score for the team of 36.682.

This event was the girl’s second competition of the season and according to Head Coach Andy Klunder, “We are seeing why Spirals gymnasts are the best trained and most competitive gymnasts in Southern Santa Barbara County. I am looking forward to the rest of this season and where these girls finish at the State Competition.”

Cassidy Robinson received an all-around score of 37.25 and won her age group as well as led the Spirals’ level 3 gymnasts. She also received gold medals in the vault and uneven bars and silver medals in the balance beam and the floor routine.

Sarah McGolpin brought home first place and the gold medal in the all-around for her age group with a score of 36.675. She also won gold in the vault and floor routine and silver in the uneven bars and balance beam.

Bella Woodruff had a strong all-around score of 36.6, which brought her a silver medal in her age group. Bella also took gold medals home for the uneven bars and balance beam and silver for the vault and the floor routine.

Jaiden Gengo took second place in her age group for the vault and received bronze medals for the uneven bars and floor routine. 

Julia Fouch led the Spirals’ level 4 gymnasts with a bronze medal on the balance beam and an all-around score of 34.425.

Sierra Gronquist carded an all-around score of 35.6 with her sister Audrey Gronquist achieving and all-around score of 33.275. 

Bella Hofmeister, Sarah Dittman, Brighton Montag and Bridget Cunnison all had another great showing in their second level 2 gymnastics competition.

You can visit Spirals at www.spiralsfoundation.org and come out to the UCSB Campus to visit us at our Team Showcase Dec. 12, 2015, where you will learn how to join recreationalgymnastics, tumbling classes or local and national level team gymnastics competitions.

— Andy Klunder is the director and head coach of Sprials Gymnastics.

 
