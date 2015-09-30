Friday, April 13 , 2018, 6:03 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Recreation

Spirals Gymnasts Start Season Strong at Recent Competition

By Andy Klunder for Spirals Gymnastics | September 30, 2015 | 12:59 p.m.

In Camarillo Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015 Spirals Gymnastics's levels 2–4 teams had a very successful start to their fall competition season. 

After training since January in preparation, the girls, ages 6–12 years old, competed at the first gymnastics competition of the season.

Bella Hofmeister, Sarah Dittman, Brighton Montag and Bridget Cunnison all had a great showing in their very first level 2 gymnastics competition.

Cassidy Robinson received an all-around score of 36.775 and led the Spirals level 3 gymnasts. 

Robinson also received a 9.7 on vault and took first place in the competition for this apparatus for her age group.

Sarah McGolpin brought home third place in the all-around for her age group with a score of 35.975 and won second and third place medals along the way for her floor and balance beam routines.

Jaiden Gengo took third place in her age group for uneven bars.

Bella Woodruff had a strong all-around score of 35.975.

Tallulah Rushton, level 4, took second place in the all-around for her age group. She also placed first in both her vault and uneven bar routines with a score of 9.675 on the bars.

Sierra Gronquist carded an all-around score of 36.2 and picked up third place on her balance beam routine. 

Audrey Gronquist and Julia Fouch rounded out the level 4 gymnasts with outstanding performances.

Continuing a tradition of more than 25 years at the beautiful UCSB campus, Spirals Gymnastics offers everything from tons of fun recreational gymnastics and tumbling classes to local and national level team competition.

You can visit Spirals at www.spiralsfoundation.org.

— Andy Klunder is the director and head coach of Spirals Gymnastics.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 