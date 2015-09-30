Spirals Gymnasts Start Season Strong at Recent Competition

Recreation

In Camarillo Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015 Spirals Gymnastics's levels 2–4 teams had a very successful start to their fall competition season.

After training since January in preparation, the girls, ages 6–12 years old, competed at the first gymnastics competition of the season.

Bella Hofmeister, Sarah Dittman, Brighton Montag and Bridget Cunnison all had a great showing in their very first level 2 gymnastics competition.

Cassidy Robinson received an all-around score of 36.775 and led the Spirals level 3 gymnasts.

Robinson also received a 9.7 on vault and took first place in the competition for this apparatus for her age group.

Sarah McGolpin brought home third place in the all-around for her age group with a score of 35.975 and won second and third place medals along the way for her floor and balance beam routines.

Jaiden Gengo took third place in her age group for uneven bars.

Bella Woodruff had a strong all-around score of 35.975.

Tallulah Rushton, level 4, took second place in the all-around for her age group. She also placed first in both her vault and uneven bar routines with a score of 9.675 on the bars.

Sierra Gronquist carded an all-around score of 36.2 and picked up third place on her balance beam routine.

Audrey Gronquist and Julia Fouch rounded out the level 4 gymnasts with outstanding performances.

Continuing a tradition of more than 25 years at the beautiful UCSB campus, Spirals Gymnastics offers everything from tons of fun recreational gymnastics and tumbling classes to local and national level team competition.

You can visit Spirals at www.spiralsfoundation.org.

— Andy Klunder is the director and head coach of Spirals Gymnastics.