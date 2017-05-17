Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 3:25 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Business

Outer Aisle Gourmet’s David Wins $10,000 Spirit Award

By Joni Kelly for Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation | May 17, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

For the second year, the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation created a special cash award for one of the women winners who has been in business five years or less and is providing job opportunities and valuable ideas/services to the community.

Jeanne David, founder and president of Outer Aisle Gourmet, LLC, is the 2017 recipient of Successful Entrepreneurs Giving Back Award.

The separately funded award is donated by entrepreneurs who are founders of successful businesses and live in the region. These donors also helped select the recipient.

The idea for Outer Aisle Gourmet’s flourless products was born from a decision David and her husband Dan made to change the way they ate by cutting out sugar and processed carbs and increasing vegetables in their diets.

To avoid the blandness that often goes along with eating healthy, David experimented with vegetables as a substitute for other ingredients in their favorite foods.

Her two best creations use cauliflower (pizza crust and sandwich thins/tortillas) and evolved from a family recipe. Once perfected, these products found their way onto the shelves of Whole Foods, Lazy Acres, and in health-conscious restaurants.

Outer Aisle Gourmet provides these plant-based substitutes that can be used with three of America’s favorite comfort foods: pizza, burgers and sandwiches.

Cathy Feldman, board chair/CEO of the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation, said, “Finding a niche in the heavily competitive food market is no easy feat, yet Jeanne has done exactly that.

"OAG is a trendsetter in the healthy food category, and succeeded in providing delicious alternatives to those with dietary restrictions, or just wish to eat more healthily," she said.

"And in the spirit of this award she has a long and generous history of giving back, making Jeanne truly deserving of this honor,” Feldman said.

David's previous experience as executive director of the Central Coast branch of the Arthritis Foundation made her aware of the effects of diet on overall health, which has come in handy now working in the health food industry.

One of David’s favorite quotes from Martin Luther King truly epitomizes her philosophy: “Life’s most important and urgent question is ‘What are you doing for others?’”

More about the Successful Entrepreneurs Giving Back Award is available at http://www.soefoundation.org/givingbackaward2017.php. To see all the women winners of the 2017 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards, visit www.soefoundation.org.

— Joni Kelly for Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 