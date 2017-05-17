Outer Aisle Gourmet’s David Wins $10,000 Spirit Award

For the second year, the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation created a special cash award for one of the women winners who has been in business five years or less and is providing job opportunities and valuable ideas/services to the community.

Jeanne David, founder and president of Outer Aisle Gourmet, LLC, is the 2017 recipient of Successful Entrepreneurs Giving Back Award.

The separately funded award is donated by entrepreneurs who are founders of successful businesses and live in the region. These donors also helped select the recipient.

The idea for Outer Aisle Gourmet’s flourless products was born from a decision David and her husband Dan made to change the way they ate by cutting out sugar and processed carbs and increasing vegetables in their diets.

To avoid the blandness that often goes along with eating healthy, David experimented with vegetables as a substitute for other ingredients in their favorite foods.

Her two best creations use cauliflower (pizza crust and sandwich thins/tortillas) and evolved from a family recipe. Once perfected, these products found their way onto the shelves of Whole Foods, Lazy Acres, and in health-conscious restaurants.

Outer Aisle Gourmet provides these plant-based substitutes that can be used with three of America’s favorite comfort foods: pizza, burgers and sandwiches.

Cathy Feldman, board chair/CEO of the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation, said, “Finding a niche in the heavily competitive food market is no easy feat, yet Jeanne has done exactly that.

"OAG is a trendsetter in the healthy food category, and succeeded in providing delicious alternatives to those with dietary restrictions, or just wish to eat more healthily," she said.

"And in the spirit of this award she has a long and generous history of giving back, making Jeanne truly deserving of this honor,” Feldman said.

David's previous experience as executive director of the Central Coast branch of the Arthritis Foundation made her aware of the effects of diet on overall health, which has come in handy now working in the health food industry.

One of David’s favorite quotes from Martin Luther King truly epitomizes her philosophy: “Life’s most important and urgent question is ‘What are you doing for others?’”

More about the Successful Entrepreneurs Giving Back Award is available at http://www.soefoundation.org/givingbackaward2017.php. To see all the women winners of the 2017 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards, visit www.soefoundation.org.

— Joni Kelly for Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation.