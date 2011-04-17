Spirit of ‘76 Announces 2011 Fourth of July Parade Theme

The all-volunteer Spirit of ‘76 Association has announced that “Spirit of America: Liberty, Opportunity and Achievement” will be the theme for its 2011 Fourth of July Parade. The decision was made after a seven-month review and evaluation by members, volunteers, board members and supporters,

The announcement of the theme gives parade participants some structure to help them prepare their presentation.

“The spirit of America is personal achievement to improve oneself, one’s community and one’s nation,” said Paul Lamberton, president of the nonprofit and nonpartisan Spirit of `76. “It is the man or woman whose deeds have forever improved our nation that Americans put on a pedestal. We make heroes of great achievers, not people of high social status — such as nobles, politicians or kings — as is done in many other nations.

“We strive to achieve because we admire those who have achieved through their own efforts. This year’s parade theme is a reflection of that.”

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, July 4. The grand march starts at Micheltorena Street and proceeds down State Street to Old Town Santa Barbara, concluding at Cota Street.

After the parade, meanwhile, the Sunken Garden at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St., will again be filled with the sounds of traditional music celebrating America’s Independence Day. The concert will begin at 4:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

“An extraordinary and memorable experience awaits music lovers this year,” Lamberton said. “We are proud to announce that this year’s concert will feature the talents of many of Santa Barbara’s finest musicians.”

In previous years, the Santa Barbara Symphony presented the Fourth of July concert. This year, Spirit of ‘76 will present the concert, which includes prominent musicians from the Music Academy of the West and other arts organizations.

Click here for more information on the Spirit of ‘76 Association, or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Paul Lamberton is president of the Spirit of `76 Association.