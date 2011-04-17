Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:56 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Spirit of ‘76 Announces 2011 Fourth of July Parade Theme

'Liberty, Opportunity and Achievement' heralded for parade, with Courthouse Sunken Garden concert to follow

By Paul Lamberton for the Spirit of `76 Association | April 17, 2011 | 12:32 a.m.

The all-volunteer Spirit of ‘76 Association has announced that “Spirit of America: Liberty, Opportunity and Achievement” will be the theme for its 2011 Fourth of July Parade. The decision was made after a seven-month review and evaluation by members, volunteers, board members and supporters,

The announcement of the theme gives parade participants some structure to help them prepare their presentation.

“The spirit of America is personal achievement to improve oneself, one’s community and one’s nation,” said Paul Lamberton, president of the nonprofit and nonpartisan Spirit of `76. “It is the man or woman whose deeds have forever improved our nation that Americans put on a pedestal. We make heroes of great achievers, not people of high social status — such as nobles, politicians or kings — as is done in many other nations.

“We strive to achieve because we admire those who have achieved through their own efforts. This year’s parade theme is a reflection of that.”

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, July 4. The grand march starts at Micheltorena Street and proceeds down State Street to Old Town Santa Barbara, concluding at Cota Street.

After the parade, meanwhile, the Sunken Garden at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St., will again be filled with the sounds of traditional music celebrating America’s Independence Day. The concert will begin at 4:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

“An extraordinary and memorable experience awaits music lovers this year,” Lamberton said. “We are proud to announce that this year’s concert will feature the talents of many of Santa Barbara’s finest musicians.”

In previous years, the Santa Barbara Symphony presented the Fourth of July concert. This year, Spirit of ‘76 will present the concert, which includes prominent musicians from the Music Academy of the West and other arts organizations.

Click here for more information on the Spirit of ‘76 Association, or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Paul Lamberton is president of the Spirit of `76 Association.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 