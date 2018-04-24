Spirit of ‘76 Foundation Salutes Old Glory on Flag Day

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from the Flag Day event.]
The Spirit of ‘76 Foundation in partnership with Sons of the American Revolution and the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, held a Flag Day celebration Friday at El Presidio de Santa Barbara State Historic Park in Santa Barbara.
Patriotic colors were on proud display for the annual celebration of Old Glory.
The free public event featured the U.S. Air Force Color & Honor Guards, the USN Sea Cadets Color Guard, the SAR Color Guard and Presidio’s special antique cannon.
The speakers included Dr. Roger McGrath, president of the California State Military Museum and a former Marine officer and UCLA professor of history.
