Spirit of ‘76 Foundation Plans Flag Day Celebration

The Spirit of ‘76 Foundation in cooperation with Sons of the American Revolution and the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation will hold a Flag Day celebration from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Friday, June 14 at El Presidio de Santa Barbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 805.744.1562 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Wear your patriotic colors and plan to attend the annual celebration of Old Glory with the U.S. Air Force Color & Honor Guards, USN Sea Cadets Color Guard, SAR Color Guard and the Presidio’s special antique cannon.

Notable among the speakers is Dr. Roger McGrath, who frequently appears on the History Channel, serves as president of the California State Military Museum and is a former Marine officer and UCLA professor of history.

The all-volunteer Spirit of ’76 Association works very hard to bring together individuals and organizations of diverse political and partisan origins. Each represents a thread in the creation of this unique fabric of our community. Through a variety of public events, presentations to schools and community service projects — including the annual Fourth of July Parade on State Street attended by tens of thousands — this organization strives to promote the values extolled by the founding fathers of the United States of America.

The Sons of the American Revolution is a lineage-based heritage society. Organized in 1889 and chartered by Congress in 1906, the SAR is a nonprofit organization that perpetuates the memory and ideals of the American Revolution through historical, educational and patriotic activities. The SAR participates in patriotic observances; promote awareness of history through education, historical research, preservation of landmarks and relics, and documentation of sources and individuals. The SAR also inspires communities and unites and supports descendants of patriot ancestors.

— Maureen McFadden is a publicist representing the Spirit of ‘76 Foundation.