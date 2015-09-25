Friday, April 13 , 2018, 7:34 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Spirit of Enrepreneurship Foundation Toasts to Past Winners

Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation Director Caroline MacDougall, founder of Teeccino & 2011 Wholesale/Manufactering Winner; Vice President Darya Bronston, founder of Annovium & 2012 Science/Technology/Manufacturing Winner and Secretary Carol Holdsworth, co-founder of Three.Sixty Marketing. (SOE Foundation / photo)
By Cathy Feldman for the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation | September 25, 2015 | 9:12 a.m.

Last week the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation celebrated all the outstanding women entrepreneurs who have won of the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards since it began in 2011.

With a current total of 44 winners, there was a lot to celebrate. The festive evening event was held at Fess Parker Resort Sept. 16, and Pure Joy Catering provided delicious appetizers. 

“We have so many amazing winners now but many of them don’t know each other,” says Cathy Feldman, board chair and CEO of the foundation. “Being able to meet informally so they can spend time with each other and share their stories is a lot of fun for everyone.”

Darya Bronston, the vice president of the SOE Foundation, as well as a past winner, pointed out that the winners also contributed some valuable suggestions about growing foundation.  

“Getting their diverse input is extremely helpful,” Bronston said. “Everyone was very enthusiastic about what we are doing and wants to remain involved.”

The SOE Foundation’s Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards are designed to recognize the contributions of women entrepreneurs in Santa Barbara County for the benefit of student entrepreneurs.  

Previous winners of the SOE Awards (from left): Kim Wiseley, Flutter Magazine, Media/Communications, 2015; Calla Gold, Calla Gold Jewelry, 2014; Laura Knight, Pascucci’s and The Globe, Hospitality/Tourism, 2011 and Lynette La Mere, Pure Joy Catering, Hospitality/Tourism, 2015; (SOE Foundation / photo)

Proceeds from the awards go to the winners of the SBCC Scheinfeld Center’s New Venture Challenge, a business pitch competition for regional high school and collegiate students.

This year the Foundation raised $14,000 as seed money for next year’s student winners. 

“The mission of the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation is to support entrepreneurship at all levels in Santa Barbara County, because entrepreneurs are the engine for growing our economy,” Feldman added.  “By recognizing women entrepreneurs for the benefit of student entrepreneurs, we believe we are making an important contribution.”

The sixth annual Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards will be held Friday, May 6, 2016, and Lynda Weinman will again be the emcee for the gala event.  

For more information about the SOE Foundation, Awards and the winning women and students, go to www.soefoundation.org, email [email protected] or call 805.682.8380.

— Cathy Feldman is the CEO of the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation.

 
