Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards Circle Soirée Celebrates Women in Business

Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation’s New Venture Challenge gets a boost from Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation

Women empowerment was the inspirational theme at an intimate gathering hosted last week by The Fess Parker. The celebratory evening featured a group of successful businesswomen from across Santa Barbara County at the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards Winners’ Circle Soirée.

The mixture reunited the past and current winners from an awards ceremony that the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation held in May, and offered an opportunity to assemble old friends and new acquaintances alike in the same room.

The foundation honors women as well as students associated with the Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, business academic programs offered at Santa Barbara City College. The experimental curriculum teaches youths the tools necessary to build and launch their businesses in a class taught by successful entrepreneurs, a combination that was clearly in evidence from the overwhelming support and in the words of the award winners themselves.

“I am proud to play a part in this amazing circle of women and I am thrilled that the foundation also finances scholarships for student entrepreneurs,” said Kymberlee Weil of Strategic Samurai who won the 2014 Professional Services award. “This is validation that we can look forward to a steady stream of future young winners who will be acknowledged for their ideas and financially supported for their aspirations.”

Proceeds from the awards event benefited the winners of the Scheinfeld Center’s New Venture Challenge. The program is a business plan competition for regional high school and college students.

Darya Bronston of Annovium Products, the 2012 Science and Technology award winner, echoed Weil’s enthusiasm regarding the organization’s investment “in the next generation of inspirational women.”

“The Spirit Of Entrepreneurship Foundation is a truly special organization to be involved with,” she said. “They provide a wonderful opportunity to pay it forward, to pay it backward and to pay it sideways.”

The mission of the SOE Foundation is to support entrepreneurship at all levels in Santa Barbara County.

Carol Ashley, the 2013 Real Estate and Construction award winner and owner of Demo 2 Design, is another example of a woman breaking down barriers.

“It is unusual for a woman to build and maintain her own business in the construction industry,” she told Noozhawk.

“Demo 2 Design inspires creative re-purposing of structural building materials by providing sustainable options to depleting our natural resources.”

Kathy Griver, PhD, LMT, RM, won her 2012 Health, Fitness and Beauty award for a medical massage practice, but she is also host of a national TV series, The Alternative Medicine Cabinet, on OTV, and an author who has a zest for life.

“I do flying trapeze for fun and someone recently asked me if I had a death wish,” she said. “I said no, I have a life wish, I want to stretch my boundaries and comfort zone; body, mind and spirit. I want to live each moment to the fullest and experience everything.”

The SOE Foundation was well represented on this special evening and acknowledged a few board members who were unable to attend, including Kathy Ackley, catering manager at The Fess Parker; Liz Seitz, vice president and branch manager at Bank of the West; and Sabrina Tinajero, downtown branch manager of Wells Fargo.

Another talented woman who was honored by the SOE Foundation this year with the Rock Star: Life Achievement Award was Betty Hatch, who ran the La Belle Modeling Agency and has since formed the La Belle Foundation website with her life stories and the curriculum that she followed for her own long-term success.

“I realized the value of the training was the curriculum on professionalism — training in appropriate presentation, excellent performance and a loving personality — I called them the three Ps,” she said.

“Now I know that any woman can succeed in her own business by sharing the work she loves with others.”

Click here for more information about the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation, or call Cathy Feldman, CEO and board chairwoman, at 805.682.8775.

