Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards Seek Outstanding Women Entrepreneurs

Nominations are open for the ninth annual Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards, the prestigious awards for women entrepreneurs in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

This year’s winners will be announced at the annual Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards dinner Friday, May 3, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Seaside Resort.

Outstanding women entrepreneurs will be recognized for their success and contributions to the economy and our community in up to 12 categories:

Arts & Entertainment

Agriculture & Wineries

Emerging Business (1-5 years)

Green & Social Entrepreneurs

Health & Wellness

Hospitality & Tourism

Media & Communication

Nonprofit

Professional Services

Retail

Science & Technology

Wholesale, Manufacturing, & Global Trade

Descriptions of each category are listed at http://soefoundation.org/award-descriptions/.

Nominations are open to any woman entrepreneur in Santa Barbara or Ventura County. Nominate a woman entrepreneur (or self-nominated) via the form at http://soefoundation.org/nominate/. Deadline for nominations is Monday, Feb. 20.

The selection of award winners will be done by successful business women from outside the area who are not affiliated with the program to ensure fairness and integrity in the decision-making process. Three finalists in each category will be announced at the end of March.

While all the finalists will be recognized before the Awards Dinner, the winners will be announced for the first time at the Awards Dinner.

In addition to the category awards, one special award is selected by the Spirit of Entrepreneurship committee, the Rock Star: Life Achievement Award. This honor will be presented to a successful woman entrepreneur who has made an indelible impact on the local community.

Previous Rock Star winners are: Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree, Pamela Webber, Sara Miller McCune, Dorothy Largay, Betty Hatch, Kathy Odell and Mindy Bingham. The 2019 recipient will be announced in a few weeks.

Proceeds from the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards benefit the student winners of the SBCC Scheinfeld Center’s New Venture Challenge, a business pitch competition for area high school and college students that promotes youth entrepreneurship.

The student winners will be included in the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards dinner where they are recognized and receive their prizes in the form of seed money.

“This is a great opportunity to recognize deserving women entrepreneurs,” said Marsha Bailey, CEO and founder of Women’s Economic Ventures who recently acquired SOE

“The Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards celebrates entrepreneurs throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties because they are a crucial part of our economy,” she said. “They work hard to be successful and deserve to be honored in this public way.”

Learn more about past award winners at soefoundation.org/category/award-recipients.

For more information about the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards, visit soefoundation.org, email [email protected] or call 805-965-6073.

— Alisa Robakowski for Spirit of Entrepreneurship.