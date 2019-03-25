Pixel Tracker

Spirit of Fiesta Auditions Kick Off 2019 Old Spanish Days Season

Spirit of Fiesta marking its 70th anniversary

2019 Sr. Spirit of Fiesta participants.
2019 Sr. Spirit of Fiesta participants. (Courtesy photo)
By Angelique Davis for Old Spanish Days | March 25, 2019 | 1:49 p.m.

The pageantry of Old Spanish Days Fiesta will be on display at noon April 13, when 21 young dancers step onto the auditorium stage at La Cumbre Junior High School to perform at the Spirit and Jr. Spirit of Fiesta Live Auditions.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Spirit of Fiesta.

Tickets for the event, on sale at www.sbfiesta.org, include entrance to the auditions and to Los Artistas reception immediately following the auditions at the Carriage Museum.

The public is invited to attend and meet and talk with the newly selected Spirits and audition participants.

The Spirit of Fiesta and Jr. Spirit represent the charm, grace and beauty of Old Spanish Days Fiesta. They will attend and perform at numerous events during Fiesta.

Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara, Inc. is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to honoring and preserving Santa Barbara’s history, spirit, culture, heritage and traditions.

For additional information, visit www.sbfiesta.org.

— Angelique Davis for Old Spanish Days.

2019 Jr. Spirit of Fiesta participants.
2019 Jr. Spirit of Fiesta participants. (Courtesy photo)
 

