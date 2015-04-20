Monday, April 30 , 2018, 11:49 am | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Spirit of Santa Maria Award Nominations Now Being Accepted

By Dennis Smitherman for the City of Santa Maria | April 20, 2015 | 11:29 a.m.

There is still time to nominate individuals, organizations and/or businesses for the Spirit of Santa Maria Award.

The deadline to submit a nomination is 5 p.m. Thursday, April 30.

The All-America City Committee is accepting nominations for community members that have contributed a significant amount of time, effort, resources or funding toward addressing community concerns, thus improving the quality of life in Santa Maria.

Criteria:

» Nominees must be age 12 or older at the time of nomination.

» Nominees must have accomplished significant civic undertakings for the betterment of the City of Santa Maria.

» Nominees must have accomplished significant civic undertakings outside of their regular course of work.

» All significant civic undertakings must be positive, beneficial and for the betterment of the City of Santa Maria and its residents.

» Individual nominees must be residents of the City of Santa Maria and group nominees must perform work or services within the City of Santa Maria city limits.

Nominations are being accepted throughout the month of April. Nominations may be made by any member of the community.

Honorees will be selected by the All-America City Committee, with advice from the City Council and the City Manager’s Office. Recipients of the Spirit of Santa Maria Award will be recognized at a City Council meeting in July.

Nomination forms are available online by clicking here. Please contact David Rodriguez at 805.925.0951 x414 for more information on the program.

— Dennis Smitherman is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 