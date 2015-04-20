Spirit of Santa Maria Award Nominations Now Being Accepted

There is still time to nominate individuals, organizations and/or businesses for the Spirit of Santa Maria Award.

The deadline to submit a nomination is 5 p.m. Thursday, April 30.

The All-America City Committee is accepting nominations for community members that have contributed a significant amount of time, effort, resources or funding toward addressing community concerns, thus improving the quality of life in Santa Maria.

Criteria:

» Nominees must be age 12 or older at the time of nomination.

» Nominees must have accomplished significant civic undertakings for the betterment of the City of Santa Maria.

» Nominees must have accomplished significant civic undertakings outside of their regular course of work.

» All significant civic undertakings must be positive, beneficial and for the betterment of the City of Santa Maria and its residents.

» Individual nominees must be residents of the City of Santa Maria and group nominees must perform work or services within the City of Santa Maria city limits.

Nominations are being accepted throughout the month of April. Nominations may be made by any member of the community.

Honorees will be selected by the All-America City Committee, with advice from the City Council and the City Manager’s Office. Recipients of the Spirit of Santa Maria Award will be recognized at a City Council meeting in July.

Nomination forms are available online by clicking here. Please contact David Rodriguez at 805.925.0951 x414 for more information on the program.

— Dennis Smitherman is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.