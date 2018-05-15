Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 11:25 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Spirit of Service Awards Applaud Those Who Keep Community Clean

By Bryan Latchford for city of Santa Barbara | May 15, 2018 | 11:03 a.m.

Seven honorees have been honored with the 2018 Spirit of Service awards. They were chosen from dozens of nominations received from the public in February and March. The Looking Good Committee selected the winners, who were recognized at an awards luncheon on May 9.

Through the awards, now in their 14th year, Looking Good Santa Barbara recognizes local individuals and organizations that exceed expectations by reducing waste and keeping the community clean through graffiti- and litter-abatement.
 
The awards ceremony was emceed by Tracy Lehr, KEYT anchor and reporter. Mayor Cathy Murillo congratulated each recipient with a  Spirit of Service award made from recycled glass. This year’s winners are:
 
» Jack Cantin Spirit of Service Youth Award
 
Kiara Lin: A Santa Barbara High School student, Lin demonstrated leadership in creating and producing Teens Sing for Santa Barbara, an event that raised $65,000 for local debris-flow victims. She also began the first city clean-up event for youth in Jack Cantin's honor.
 
» Waste Reduction Category
 
Adams Elementary School, Ocean Guardian Ambassadors: A group of 25 3rd-6th-graders advocating for the reduction of plastic waste in the community.

Andrew Basayne: As an employee of a local restaurant, Basayne took it upon himself to overcome logistical difficulties to ensure food waste from the restaurant was composted.

Caroline Kavanagh: Kavanagh not only had a composting program set up at her place of work, but took ownership to make sure it was a success and has encouraged more businesses to compost food waste.
 
» Clean Community Category
 
First United Methodist Church: The congregation has coordinated annual summertime clean-up programs for the last 10 years, leaving their neighborhood clean and tidy.

Caltrans – District 5 Landscape Crew: A team of six that goes beyond landscaping and fights the uphill battle to clean up illegally dumped items and homeless encampments, making for a clean and safe Santa Barbara.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: The church has provided a large volunteer base to support city clean-up efforts in parks and local neighborhoods for the last three years, making a significant impact.
 
Looking Good Santa Barbara is a program of City Trash and Recycling. For more information, visit www.santabarbaraca.gov/services/recycling/community/servicespirit.asp.

— Bryan Latchford for city of Santa Barbara.

 

