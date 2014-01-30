Natalie Myerson of Santa Barbara Earns Honor for Embodying ‘Spirit of Successful Aging’

The Center for Successful Aging is pleased to announce its first Spirit of Successful Aging Award, which it will bestow on philanthropist Natalie Myerson.

Myerson, who will be 94 years young on March 16, says an emphatic “Yes!” to life.

“Natalie is the perfect embodiment of everything we stand for at CSA — living life with zest and community commitment at every age,” board chair Bobbi Kroot said.

Myerson will receive the award at CSA’s musical review, Seniors Have Talent, at the Marjorie Luke Theatre on April 5.

Myerson modestly refers to herself as a “participant” who has led a life blessed with loving family, good health and a great memory, but this longtime Santa Barbara resident has done a lot more than just show up. Long active in Jewish affairs — she was president of the Boston Junior Hadassah in her salad days — she started the local chapter of the Brandeis Women’s Committee and served on the boards of Hillel, the Santa Barbara Symphony and the Anti-Defamation League. She was also a Santa Barbara County arts commissioner and continues to support many cultural, humanitarian, educational and civic organizations.

Myerson is a great reader who belongs to four book clubs and an equally great music lover who recently sponsored a new concerto. Oh, and did we mention that she went on safari at age 89 and studied Hebrew at age 90?

Married for 63 years to Raymond King Myerson, an investment adviser, this elegant and sharp lady is the mother of two and the grandmother of two. In addition to her biological family, Myerson also has an extended family of 45 “courtesy” daughters and seven “courtesy” sons.

Delighting in her wit and wisdom, these honorary offspring shower her with invitations, drive her to events and vie for her company. No wonder she advises those who are aging faster than she (and that’s all of us): “Make younger friends.”

The Center for Successful Aging promotes the physical, spiritual, mental and emotional health of seniors and their families. The CSA does this by training seniors to work with their peers one-on-one and in small groups. The organization also provides daily phone calls and in-home visits and publishes a quarterly newspaper filled with useful information.

— Ann Pieramici is a publicist representing the Center for Successful Aging.