‘Spirits in the Air: Potent Potable Poetry’ Reading Set for April 2

The fifth annual “Spirits in the Air: Potent Potable Poetry” reading will take place April 2 at The Good Lion.

The reading will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 2 at The Good Lion, 1212 State St. The event, which has free admission, is open to the public.

A group of invited poets will read their work, and the work of others, about libations of all sorts. The evening also will feature a special menu of literary-themed cocktails for purchase. The reading will be hosted by George Yatchisin, “Drinkable Landscape” columnist for Edible Santa Barbara, food writer for the Santa Barbara Independent and author of the just released The First Night We Thought the World Would End.

Featured readers include Laure-Anne Bosselaar, Susan Chiavelli, Natalie D-Napoleon, Amy Michelson, Diana Raab, Linda Saccoccio, David Starkey (former Santa Barbara poet laureate), Emma Trelles and Chryss Yost (former Santa Barbara poet laureate).

This reading will be part of a series of events for 2019 Santa Barbara Poetry Month, in conjunction with April National Poetry Month. A full schedule of events is available at sbpoetry.net.

“From Bacchus to Berryman, from Li Po to Dorothy Parker, drink and lyric flights have danced a long, sometimes loving, sometimes leery waltz,” Yatchisin said. “This event will attest to the multifaceted ways poets have found inspiration, solace, and yes, sometimes sickness in the bottle. Now in its fifth year, this event makes clear just how fun poetry can be.”

— George Yatchisin represents Santa Barbara Poetry.