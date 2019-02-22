Pixel Tracker

Friday, February 22 , 2019, 5:34 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

‘Spirits in the Air: Potent Potable Poetry’ Reading Set for April 2

By George Yatchisin for Santa Barbara Poetry | February 22, 2019 | 3:47 p.m.

The fifth annual “Spirits in the Air: Potent Potable Poetry” reading will take place April 2 at The Good Lion.

The reading will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 2 at The Good Lion, 1212 State St. The event, which has free admission, is open to the public.

A group of invited poets will read their work, and the work of others, about libations of all sorts. The evening also will feature a special menu of literary-themed cocktails for purchase. The reading will be hosted by George Yatchisin, “Drinkable Landscape” columnist for Edible Santa Barbara, food writer for the Santa Barbara Independent and author of the just released The First Night We Thought the World Would End.

Featured readers include Laure-Anne Bosselaar, Susan Chiavelli, Natalie D-Napoleon, Amy Michelson, Diana Raab, Linda Saccoccio, David Starkey (former Santa Barbara poet laureate), Emma Trelles and Chryss Yost (former Santa Barbara poet laureate).

This reading will be part of a series of events for 2019 Santa Barbara Poetry Month, in conjunction with April National Poetry Month. A full schedule of events is available at sbpoetry.net.

“From Bacchus to Berryman, from Li Po to Dorothy Parker, drink and lyric flights have danced a long, sometimes loving, sometimes leery waltz,” Yatchisin said. “This event will attest to the multifaceted ways poets have found inspiration, solace, and yes, sometimes sickness in the bottle. Now in its fifth year, this event makes clear just how fun poetry can be.”

— George Yatchisin represents Santa Barbara Poetry.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 