Spokes Accepts $1,500 Donation from Rabobank

Spokes, the nonprofit resource center for the Central Coast, is excited to announce that Rabobank has become a donor/partner with a gift of $1,500.

“We are grateful to have Rabobank as a first-time donor to Spokes,” said Lesley Santos Dierks, CEO of Spokes. “With Rabobank’s support it continues to add to the momentum of the Spokes' mission 'to empower nonprofits to reach their missions.' Rabobank is a strong community supporter for so many wonderful causes, and we are excited to have them on our team so we can continue to empower all the non profits we serve.”

Rabobank wanted to support Spokes in the San Luis Obispo community to help support nonprofit leaders by providing resources for the local nonprofit sector.

"With these resources, this will benefit the entire SLO community,” said Lisa Adams, vice president and retail marketing manager for Rabobank.

Spokes is a nonprofit management support organization with over 100 members, providing training, consulting and resources to empower nonprofits to fulfill their missions. Spokes was founded as the Nonprofit Support Center in 1996 and, in 2011, relocated to San Luis Obispo and rebranded to become Spokes.

For more information about Spokes and its programs, click here or call 805.547.2244. Click here to support the Spokes campaign “Pacesetter 101.”

— Mitch Massey is the COO for Spokes.