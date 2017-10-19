Spokesman Offers Tutorial on Heart Attack Risks

Sol Wave Water, Inc., A Steve Nipper Company, is hosting a meet-and-greet fundraiser for Summit4CAD, Cyclists Against Coronary Artery Disease 5:30-6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 19, at Sol Wave Water, 636 Santa Barbara St.

Participants can meet Jon Patrick Hyde, an avid cyclist and cycling fitness expert who will discuss the hidden dangers of living with undiagnosed coronary artery disease (CAD), the leading cause of death world-wide and in the USA.

In October 2016, Hyde experienced an unexpected widowmaker heart attack. Widowmakers are fatal in 90 percent of those who experience them. The other 10 percent are expected to survive with some form of permanent and often debilitating heart damage.

CAD is the No. 1 cause of early permanent disability in the U.S., costing an estimated $130 billion in lost productivity each year.

Hyde survived the widowmaker with zero residual heart damage due to his continued dedication to a lifestyle that focused on a daily cycling exercise regimen and healthy diet.

During his recovery from emergency heart surgery, he dove into research on CAD and what to expect after a heart attack.

The prognosis for recovery is often bleak with the majority of survivors expected to experience a decreased quality of life and a greatly shortened life expectancy.

Hyde formed Summit4CAD to help people recognize the symptoms and risk factors for CAD before they experience a heart attack.

Summit4CAD also is focused on preparing CAD sufferers for survival and improved recovery from acute cardiac events through sharing the same choices that helped Jon survive and recover to a better quality of life than before his heart attack.

The event is a fundraiser which seeks to raise start-up funding for Summit4CAD's inaugural event: Hyde will become the first widowmaker survivor to cycle to the summit of Mt. Haleakala in Hawaii.

The climb is considered the most difficult paved cycling course in the U.S. Hyde will start at ocean level (zero ft.) and climb 10,023 ft., more than 36.5 miles at an average grade of 7 percent.

Hyde will have a custom-designed bicycle by Eagle Bicycles that he will ride during Summit4CAD events present, as well as gear from other Summit4CAD sponsors.

For more information, contact: Hyde at [email protected]

— Jon Patrick Hyde for Summit4CAD.