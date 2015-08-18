Sponsorship Opportunities Available for St. Mary of the Assumption Church’s Fiesta

Advice

St. Mary of the Assumption Church is excited to announce sponsorships and booths are available for its Second Annual Community Fiesta Sunday, Sep. 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the church parking lot at School St and Cypress St.

Sponsorships range from the $100 Fiesta Fan level with recognition on the Fiesta Thank You banner to the $1,500 Hot Tamale sponsorship level which includes a 12 by 12 booth, logo on Fiesta flyers and schedules, space for a large banner, recognition on the Fiesta Thank You banner and more.

A limited number of 12 by 12 booths are also available for $100. Additionally, businesses may advertise with their banners at the Fiesta.

The Fiesta is free and open to pubic. Live entertainment, including local bands, performing arts groups and cultural dance groups, will perform on stage.

Groups include Banda Perla Gitana, Mariachi Imperial Guadalajara, Autenticos Sierrenos, Josue Hernandez, Grupo Combinado, La Faz, Ballet Folklorico Santa Maria High School and the St Mary’s School choir.

An international food fare will offer a wide range of meals and treats, and the beer and wine garden will be next to the stage.

A children’s area will offer a variety of activities from pony rides to bounce houses.

In addition to several 50-50 drawings, the Fiesta will host a raffle drawing with prizes worth over $5,000. Awards include $3,000 for first place, $1,000 for second and third and a flat screen TV. A special raffle for four Park Hopper passes to Disneyland will also be held.

For additional information call 805.9225826 or email [email protected].

Information is also available on the St. Mary’s Event Santa Maria Facebook.

St. Mary of the Assumption Church, established Aug. 20, 1905, is the oldest Catholic Parish in Santa Maria and Orcutt.

— Lee-Volker Cox is on St. Mary of the Assumption Church's Fiesta Committee.