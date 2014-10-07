Spontaneous Combustion Blamed for Dumpster Fire

Santa Barbara officials say blaze was related to a staining operation at a construction site

Spontaneous combustion is being blamed for a dumpster fire that broke out Monday night in Santa Barbara.

Fire crews were called out at about 9 p.m. to the 500 block of East Micheltorena Street, said Capt. Gary Pitney of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

They found flames burning in a large roll-off dumpster at a construction site, Pitney said.

A large staining operation using linseed oil had been going on at a building under construction earlier in the day, Pitney said.

Investigators determined that rags and other items used in the process had not been properly disposed of, and eventually caught fire.

Firefighters used a mixture of water and foam to douse the flames, Pitney said, which hampered the subsequent investigation.

No structures were damaged and there were no injuries in the fire, Pitney said.

"There is a cautionary message in this about the need for proper disposal of rags used in painting and staining," he said.

