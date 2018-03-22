Spontaneous Combustion Likely Cause of Downtown Santa Barbara Blaze

Late-night fire in trash enclosure on East Anapamu Street traced to refinishing rags used earlier in the day

A fire apparently caused by spontaneous combustion of oil-soaked refinishing rags was reported late Tuesday night at a downtown restaurant, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The blaze at The Little Door, 129 E. Anapamu St., was reported shortly after 11 p.m., said fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from a trash area under the deck of the restaurant, which faces toward the Courthouse Sunken Garden.

Crews had to cut a hole in the rollup metal door of the trash area to gain access to the flames, which were doused in about 10 minutes, Mercado said.

Damage was estimated at less than $10,000.

The owner of the building told investigators that the deck had been refinished that day, and some rags used in the process had been placed in the cement trash area, Mercado said.

Because they had been soaked in organic compounds, the rags apparently spontaneously combusted, which is not uncommon, Mercado said.

No injuries were reported.

The Little Door is a newly opened French-Moroccan restaurant.

