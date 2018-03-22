Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 11:22 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Spontaneous Combustion Likely Cause of Downtown Santa Barbara Blaze

Late-night fire in trash enclosure on East Anapamu Street traced to refinishing rags used earlier in the day

A fire apparently caused by spontaneous combustion of oil-soaked refinishing rags was reported late Tuesday night at The Little Door restaurant in downtown Santa Barbara. The blaze was knocked down in about 10 minutes. Click to view larger
A fire apparently caused by spontaneous combustion of oil-soaked refinishing rags was reported late Tuesday night at The Little Door restaurant in downtown Santa Barbara. The blaze was knocked down in about 10 minutes.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 14, 2018 | 8:41 a.m.

A fire apparently caused by spontaneous combustion of oil-soaked refinishing rags was reported late Tuesday night at a downtown restaurant, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The blaze at The Little Door, 129 E. Anapamu St., was reported shortly after 11 p.m., said fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from a trash area under the deck of the restaurant, which faces toward the Courthouse Sunken Garden.

Crews had to cut a hole in the rollup metal door of the trash area to gain access to the flames, which were doused in about 10 minutes, Mercado said.

Damage was estimated at less than $10,000.

The owner of the building told investigators that the deck had been refinished that day, and some rags used in the process had been placed in the cement trash area, Mercado said.

Because they had been soaked in organic compounds, the rags apparently spontaneously combusted, which is not uncommon, Mercado said.

No injuries were reported.

The Little Door is a newly opened French-Moroccan restaurant.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

