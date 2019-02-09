Surfing Flick, ‘Spoons,’ Catches Last Wave of Santa Barbara International Film Festival

34th annual festival calls it a wrap as array of local films gets chance to strut their cinematic stuff

Issac Siegel Boettner, left, and Jacob Siegel Boettner, director and producer, respectively, of The Video Shop, about the now-closed video store on West Mission Street. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Some of the cast and crew of Spoons. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

The 34th Santa Barbara International Film Festival called it a wrap Saturday with the screening of the world premiere of Spoons: A Santa Barbara Story. The movie explores the surfing roots of Santa Barbara, which has produced some of the world’s most talented surfers, surfboard makers and innovators.

Festival board president Lynda Weinman opened the program by welcoming the sold-out audience to the Arlington Theatre.

“It is so great to see this event sold out on our closing night,” she exclaimed. “It is sad that our 11-day festival is ending, but it has been such an amazing run and has been so inspiring to see everyone attend the tributes and films.”

Roger Durling, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s executive director, called up on the stage the festival staff and some of the 600 volunteers who helped make the festival a success.

“It was a challenge this year with the weather and the (Highway) 101 freeway closing, but these folks made everything run smoothly,” he said.

The evening began with the showing of several short Santa Barbara-related short films, including The Video Shop (about the West Mission Street video store that closed in 2017), The Garden Is Singing (Ganna Walska’s Lotusland), Cruisin Santa Barbara (Santa Barbara’s bike cruiser community), and others.

In the closing night’s featured film, Spoons director Wyatt Daily related a story of craftsmanship, work ethic, surfing renegades and tradition. The 58-minute movie highlighted locals like Renny Yater and George Greenbough, who crafted surfboards for some of the best waves on earth, including Rincon Beach, which influenced a generation of surfers who helped start what is now called the Golden Age of Surfing.

Santa Barbara surfer Bruce Brown started the era by making his own surfboards. In the beginning, he said, surfers were fishermen, lifeguards and others who were close to the ocean. Yater was a local lobster fisherman who started the famous Yater Surfboards company by shaping boards by hand.

The film included rare clips of a young Greenbough, Al Merrick, and world surf champions Tom Curren and Kimberly Mearig. Merrick, a surfboard designer and shaper, was the driving force behind Channel Islands Surfboards, which became one of the largest surfboard manufacturers in the world.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose