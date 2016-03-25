Spot Fire Burns Brush Along Highway 101 in Goleta

Fire investigators looking for the cause of early-morning vegetation fire that burned near Patterson Avenue and Highway 217 in Goleta

Brush burned well despite the recent rains in an early-morning vegetation fire near Highway 101 in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Engines responded to the area of the northbound Highway 101 Patterson Avenue offramp and Highway 217 around 2:17 a.m. Friday to find a small 50-by-100-foot vegetation fire, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

It was burning in the dead and dry brush on the side of the road and firefighters were able to keep it from spreading, he said.

He noted that the brush burned quite well considering the recent rains.

The department is investigating the cause of the fire.

