Spot Fires Reported on Vandenberg Air Force Base

Three small spot fires burned at south Vandenberg Air Force Base on Sunday afternoon and apparently were related to the Falcon 9 rocket's pre-launch test.

Personnel from Vandenberg Fire Department were dispatched to the incident around 2 p.m., and were joined by crews from the Lompoc and Santa Barbara County fire departments.

One fire was burning outside a previously-created bulldozer line, while two others were burning in the fire breaks, according to emergency radio traffic.

Pilots of aircraft helping fight the fire from the air were advised to make their drops outside the fence lines of where the Falcon 9 rocket sits.

Later in the afternoon, Space Exploration Technologies noted on Twitter that a static fire test occured in advance of the planned Friday rocket launch.

That launch with the fourth set of Iridium Next satellites is planned for 5:32 p.m. from Space Launch Complex-4.

