Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 7:59 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Spots Available in Camp Whittier’s Overnight Summer Youth Camp

By Debi Hite for Camp Whittier | June 12, 2014 | 7:27 a.m.

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County's Camp Whittier has spaces available for its overnight sleep-away camp in July.

Its location, nestled among the hills of Los Padres National Forest, is adjacent to Lake Cachuma. With 55-acres, this rustic camp provides a site rich with wildlife and shady, oak-filled scenery. Camp Whittier is accredited by the American Camp Association, in a safe environment, with experienced teachers and staff.

Camper activities are designed to promote teambuilding, stewardship and personal connections by focusing on renewing our connections to the Earth and each other. The daily rhythm of lessons will include hands-on projects, leadership opportunities and outdoor skills as well as time to relax and enjoy the idyllic setting.

In the evening, all campers will come together as a village for a time of skits, music and educational programs. Participants will learn new skills that will challenge and empower them to generate concepts of responsible use of resources and an appreciation of our natural surroundings.

Camper activities include swimming, arts and crafts, drama and skits, archery, rock wall, ropes course, outdoor education and exploration, nature hikes, star gazing and evening pow-wows.

Register your child now for our summer camp sessions! Campers ages 6 to 13 are invited to attend camp July 14-18. The camp fee is $500, and all meals and activities are included in this fee. We also offer a teen leadership program for our Counselors in Training with availability the weeks of July 7-11 and/or July 14-18. Click here for additional information and our registration form.

Camp Whittier is located at 2400 Hwy. 154 in Santa Barbara.

Stop “nature deficit disorder” by signing your children up for a week of summer camp that will help them connect with the “wonders of the outdoor world!” Kids need camp today more than ever before. Our youth need to take a breath, unplug and discover nature in a safe and nourishing environment. They will gain skills of independence, self reliance and self esteem.

— Debi Hite is the director of Camp Whittier.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 