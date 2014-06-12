Spots Available in Camp Whittier’s Overnight Summer Youth Camp

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County's Camp Whittier has spaces available for its overnight sleep-away camp in July.

Its location, nestled among the hills of Los Padres National Forest, is adjacent to Lake Cachuma. With 55-acres, this rustic camp provides a site rich with wildlife and shady, oak-filled scenery. Camp Whittier is accredited by the American Camp Association, in a safe environment, with experienced teachers and staff.

Camper activities are designed to promote teambuilding, stewardship and personal connections by focusing on renewing our connections to the Earth and each other. The daily rhythm of lessons will include hands-on projects, leadership opportunities and outdoor skills as well as time to relax and enjoy the idyllic setting.

In the evening, all campers will come together as a village for a time of skits, music and educational programs. Participants will learn new skills that will challenge and empower them to generate concepts of responsible use of resources and an appreciation of our natural surroundings.

Camper activities include swimming, arts and crafts, drama and skits, archery, rock wall, ropes course, outdoor education and exploration, nature hikes, star gazing and evening pow-wows.

Register your child now for our summer camp sessions! Campers ages 6 to 13 are invited to attend camp July 14-18. The camp fee is $500, and all meals and activities are included in this fee. We also offer a teen leadership program for our Counselors in Training with availability the weeks of July 7-11 and/or July 14-18. Click here for additional information and our registration form.

Camp Whittier is located at 2400 Hwy. 154 in Santa Barbara.

Stop “nature deficit disorder” by signing your children up for a week of summer camp that will help them connect with the “wonders of the outdoor world!” Kids need camp today more than ever before. Our youth need to take a breath, unplug and discover nature in a safe and nourishing environment. They will gain skills of independence, self reliance and self esteem.

— Debi Hite is the director of Camp Whittier.