Spots Open in Upcoming California Highway Patrol Start Smart Class in Buellton

The Buellton office of the California Highway Patrol has announced that there are openings available for the next Start Smart classes scheduled for Monday, Dec. 7, 2015, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Anyone interested in enrolling their sons or daughters (15-20 years) for this free one time two hour class can make reservations by calling the Buellton CHP area office at 805.688.5551.

The class will be held at the California Highway Patrol office at 166 Industrial Way in Buellton.

Start Smart addresses traffic safety issues that directly affect new drivers in a way no other program does, speaking directly to newly licensed drivers and their parents and guardians.

Some of the topics of this class include the following:

» Collision avoidance techniques

» Collision causing elements

» Driver responsibilities

» Local collision trends

» Videos emphasizing the necessity to drive responsibly

» Consequences for irresponsibility behind the wheel

For reservations, information or to ask a questions, please contact the Buellton CHP office at 805.688.5551.

— John Ortega is the public information officer for the Buellton office of the California Highway Patrol.