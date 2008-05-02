Spread the Word: Library Books For Sale

Proceeds from the one-day event will benefit the Santa Barbara Central Library.

The Santa Barbara Public Library will have a one-day sale of old, rare and valuable books from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 17 in the Townley Room on the lower level of the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The book sale will consist largely of fine-art books, photography books and rare reference sets, as well as some old newspaper and magazine sets.

Books signed by Carl Sandburg and Willem de Kooning, and other signed and first edition books will be offered, including items that have been donated but are too specialized or valuable to add to the library collection.

All items will be priced to sell. Proceeds will benefit the Santa Barbara Central Library.

For more information, call Jace Turner in the Reference Department of the Santa Barbara Public Library at 805.564-5611.