Sprials Gymnastics Starts Optional Season Strong

Youth Sports

Two meets into the optional season and Spirals Gymnastics is putting in a strong showing. The optionals team has brought home two second place Team Awards and one third place Team Award in two meets and many individual level awards.

On Jan. 16 at the LA Classic Invitational, Level 8 team brought home a second place Team Award and Level 6 team placed third. Then, two weeks later at the San Diego Classic, Level 8 delivered a repeat performance with another second place finish.

Spirals Level 6 gymnasts comprises seventh graders Malia Yim and Tallulah Rushton and fifth grader Shae Delaney.

So far this season Delaney's long lines have helped her place sixth and seventh on bars and ninth on floor.

Rushton's power has earned her seventh and ninth on bars, fourth on vault and seventh and eighth place all-around medals.

Yim's consistency helps anchor the team and has delivered her first and third place finishes on bars, third and sixth places on vault, beam and floor in each meet and second and fifth place all-around medals.

Spirals Level 7 girls have also delivered strong performances with impressive individual placements.

Angie Bohn, eighth grade, leads the Level 7 girls with a second and fifth place all-around medal. Her strong tumbling and vaulting have earned her first and third vault medals, third and seventh place on floor, second and third on bars and third on beam.

Freshman Lillian Mackenzie’s strong bars and stellar dance have helped to earn her first and third place on bars, sixth and fourth place on floor and fifth on beam to place her third and tenth in the all-arounds.

Spirals Level 8 gymnasts two Team Awards were spurred by great performance from their gymnasts. Team co-captain and sixth grader Jessica Norman’s fearless beam and spunky routines have helped guide her towards first and eighth place on vault, second place on bars, second and seventh beam, first and third place floor to put her second and third place in the all-around.

Her other co-captain, eighth grader Jordan Andreoli showed why she is the level 7 Regional Bars Champion by earning a first place on bars, fourth place on beam and fifth and ninth on floor in addition to her fourth place all-around medal.

Maile Ise’s high tumbling put up and impressive floor routing to secure her first and ninth place along with third and sixth on vault and second and fourth place on bars for a sixth place all-around finish.

Taylor Crawford, seventh grade, added to the team scores by contributing a fifth place floor, third and fourth place bars, third place beam and a third place all-around finish.

Eighth grader Taylor Trider showed her impressive power on vault and earned a seventh place finish.

Visit Spirals at www.spiralsfoundation.org or come out to the UCSB Campus to visit us and learn more about our recreational gymnastics, tumbling classes or local and national level team gymnastics competitions.

— Gina Crawford is the secretary at Sprials Gymnastics.