Sprigeo, Santa Barbara High PTSA to Present ‘Submit the Documentary’ Screening

The Santa Barbara High School PTSA and Sprigeo are teaming up to present a free screening of Submit the Documentary at 7 p.m. Monday in the Santa Barbara High School Theater, 700 E. Anapamu St.

Submit the Documentary is a powerful documentary about cyberbullying. This film has been shown across the country in schools, conferences and film festivals. Most recently, it won a prestigious Award of Merit from The Accolade Competition. This award was given for use of film/video for social change; in this case, creating awareness on cyberbullying.

Cyberbullying is bullying by means of electronic technology committed through email, instant messaging, mobile applications, social media, chat rooms and blogs or through messages and images sent through a cell phone. Because of the anonymity, kids who never thought of being a bully are becoming harassers. By exploring the complicated dynamics behind cyberbullying, producer Les Ottolenghi explains that he created Submit "so that all who are watching it become aware and not bystanders.”

Sprigeo has partnered with Submit the Documentary to create this awareness locally. This is the third screening in Santa Barbara presented by Sprigeo. The Bacara Resort & Spa graciously hosted the first one during Bullying Prevention Month in October, and La Colina Junior High’s PTSA hosted a parent screening in November.

Monday's screening will be followed by a panel discussion and question-and-answer session surrounding the topic of bullying. The panelists include students from two local student groups (AHA! Peace Builders and Dons for Change), a school administrator, as well as community representatives. The public is encouraged to join us for this free event.

Sprigeo.com is a local company that features an online system allows students to report bullying and safety threats at any time and from any device with an internet connection. The Sprigeo system also includes a free app for smartphones and tablet devices. Now in use by over 1,000 schools and community sites across 27 states, the online reporting system has proven itself as a safe way for kids to report bullying, resulting in fewer incidents over time. Just this fall, Sprigeo also added on line courses for teachers, counselors and school administrators.

In addition to an online reporting system, the Sprigeo website also features the Sprigeo Heroes Project, which recognizes students across the country who are making a difference in their schools and communities. The Heroes Project celebrates people who want to create a world where everyone feels safe to be who they want to be. Click here for Sprigeo's Heroes Project to meet these extraordinary students.

— Julie Sorenson is the public relations director for Sprigeo.