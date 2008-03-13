Spring Art Camp Focuses on Printmaking

Friday, May 4 , 2018, 7:21 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
For something new and different during this year’s spring break, March 24-27, consider the Wildling Art Museum’s four-day Spring Art Camp.

By Noozhawk Staff | March 13, 2008 | 9:27 a.m.

Los Olivos — For something new and different during this year's spring break, March 24-27, consider enrolling your child or grandchild, or even yourself, in the Wildling Art Museum's four-day Spring Art Camp.

{mosimage}

Every morning, 9 a.m. to noon, folks will gather at the Santa Ynez Valley Grange Hall, 2374 Alamo Pintado Avenue, in Los Olivos, to learn different print-making techniques.

Titled “The Fun of Printmaking,” this year’s art camp promises to be truly special.
On the first day (Monday, March 24), you will begin by making relief prints from different objects such as coins, leaves, feathers or by using custom-made stamps carved from different materials.

On Tuesday, March 25, you can try your hand at intaglio printmaking by scratching your design into a plate made from foam or other soft materials.

Day Three (Wednesday, March 26) will be devoted to making stencils and printing designs using them.

The final day of the camp (Thursday, March 27), you will complete your projects, whether note cards, posters or even a book.

 

 


The sessions will be team-taught under the direction of Melinda Weymouth, art teacher at Santa Ynez Valley Charter School and Arts Outreach.  Workshops each day are limited to 20 participants. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult.  Depending upon availability, you may enroll in one session, several, or all of them.

Fees are $30 per workshop or $110 for the series. Wildling Art Museum members pay $25 per workshop and $90 for the series. Fees include a mid-morning snack and all materials. There are scholarships available for students who demonstrate exceptional talent and financial need.


To reserve a place in the Spring Art Camp, you may send a check made out to the Wildling Art Museum, P.O. Box 907, Los Olivos, CA 93441, call the Museum, 805-688-1082, with a MasterCard or Visa number, or drop by the Museum at 2329 Jonata Street in Los Olivos (between Mattei’s Tavern and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church). For more information, consult the Museum’s Web site: www.wildlingmuseum.org.

