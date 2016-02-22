Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 5:39 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Spring Art Show at Solvang Antiques to Open March 19

“Santa Ynez Valley Poppies” (oil, 12” x 18”) Click to view larger
“Santa Ynez Valley Poppies” (oil, 12” x 18”) (Dirk Foslien photo)
By Heather Simioni for Solvang Antiques | February 22, 2016 | 3:00 p.m.

In conjunction with the Judith Hale Gallery, Solvang Antiques recently announced the opening of its Spring Art Show, with a reception to be held for the artists Saturday, March 19, 2016, from 12-4 p.m.  

There will be refreshments and an opportunity for the public to visit with the attending artists, some of whom will demonstrate their skill and style for the audience to enjoy while others meet curious spectators and offer insight into their works.

The gallery has many new works of art on display for this seasonal opening, as well as new artists with works celebrating the beauty and freshness of the local hills.

Dirk Foslien is a California artist who has been a monthly participant in demonstrations at Solvang Antiques during the last year, much to the delight of patrons.

He is known for his incredible landscapes of the local region and has added to this dimension of his work with beautiful figurative paintings. Handled in the style of old masters, his works are skillfully created and masterfully completed.

Newer to the gallery, is Jannene Behl of Ojai, Calif., who is becoming widely recognized for her pastel paintings. She handles the medium with gentle expertise and precision, aiming to to perfect composition, tonal values and balance of cool and warm colors.   

Also joining Solvang Antiques for the opening is Sheryl Knight, an award winning California artist noted for her vibrant oil paintings. Her strong expressive style could best be described as varying from loose realism to impressionistic. She participates in numerous plein air festivals around the state and other fine art shows across the country.

Other guest artists include Lou Mariani, Marty Goldstein, Grace Schlesier and Gene Register.  

The Spring Art Show will run through May. Stop in to enjoy the exhibit and all of the very fine selections on display in the store.  

— Heather Simioni represents Solvang Antiques.

 

