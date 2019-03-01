Spring Art Show Blossoms With Paintings, Sculptures, Artist Demonstrations

Join Solvang Antiques Fine Art Gallery in welcoming spring with its annual Spring Art Show. The show opens March 30 with a champagne reception, noon-4 p.m. featuring artist demonstrations by Mary Kay West and Dirk Foslien at 1693 Copenhagen Drive.

The new works by the gallery’s recognized and award-winning artists include oil paintings filled with the splendor of spring along with sculptures of wood and bronze.

West will be featuring a 48-inch tall still life showing flowers spilling from a brass planter and accented with sparrows. Her other new works include oil paintings of birds as well as a rabbit. A current artist member of the California Art Club, West is a classical still life and landscape painter.

Foslien will often spend the day in the gallery painting and visiting with guests. He will be showing new works which include poppy-filled California landscapes. A noted oil painter, Foslien is trained in the techniques of the Old Masters and his works are widely collected.

Angie Whitson, who also will attend the reception, is noted for her closed edition bronze sculptures and limited edition etchings using the soft ground technique with aquatint. Her new offerings will include sculptures and etchings.

Wood carver Bill Churchill has accomplished numerous levels of recognition in his craft, including People’s Choice and Best of Show Awards, first place ribbons and featured artist. He has brought in two incredibly detailed wood carvings of a Native American man and a Native American woman.

Other oil painters presenting new works in the Spring Art Show are Joe Barbieri, Barron Postmus, Betty Carr, Howard Carr and Sheryl Knight.

Barbieri features a colorful marketplace scene. Postmus’ piece is of a shadow-drenched tree-lined road. Betty Carr will be bringing in a new collection of oils. Howard Carr’s pieces include a vibrant floral and a fiery cooking scene. Knight features local landscapes of grapevines and cottonwoods.

The Spring Art Show runs through May 19. For more information, visit solvangantiques.com/gallery-events.

— Heather Simioni for Solvang Antiques.