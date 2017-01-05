Spring Classes Blooming at Hancock’s Lompoc Valley, Vandenberg Centers

There is still time to register for nearly 100 classes available for spring semester at Allan Hancock College’s Lompoc Valley and Vandenberg AFB centers. Classes begin the week of Jan. 23.

The majority of Lompoc Valley classes are semester-length courses that begin the week of Jan. 23 and end the week of May 22. These include multiple courses in psychology, English, math, personal and career exploration, economics, art and more. There are also a variety of eight-week classes that begin Jan. 23 or on March 27.

Students interested in pursuing public safety careers in emergency medical services, environmental technology or law enforcement have dozens of courses to choose from at the new state-of-the-art Public Safety Training Complex at the Lompoc Valley Center.

In addition, there are five credit classes offered this spring at Vandenberg AFB all of which satisfy general education requirements. They are public speaking, statistics, management and human relations in business. All classes offered at Vandenberg are open to members of the military and the general public.

Outside of Lompoc, an additional 850 spring credit classes still are available at the Santa Maria campus, in the Santa Ynez Valley, at other off-campus sites and online.

Details about all spring classes, both credit and community education, are at www.hancockcollege.edu; click the Class Search link on the home page, then select Spring 2016. Class Search provides real-time information available 24/7. For details re: classes at locations other than the Lompoc Valley, click Class Search, then search by location. For details about a specific class, click its blue CRN.

To register online, visit www.hancockcollege.edu and click on Apply and Register. Deadline to register for semester-length classes is Jan. 22.

All California residents pay a $46 per credit enrollment fee. In addition, all students pay a $19 health fee per semester. Other minimal fees may apply. Financial aid is available. To see if you qualify, contact the financial aid office, 922-6966 ext. 3200, or [email protected]

For more online registration information, go to the Hancock homepage and click on the Apply & Register link.

For more information about Lompoc Valley credit classes and registration, call the Lompoc Valley Center, 735-3366, or the Vandenberg AFB Center, 734-3500 or 605-5915. For information about Community Education classes, call 922-6966 ext. 3209.

— Rebecca Fries for Allan Hancock College.