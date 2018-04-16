Monday, April 16 , 2018, 5:31 pm | Partly Cloudy and Breezy 59º

 
 
 
 

Tackle Spring Cleaning With Eye Toward Fire Safety

By Captain Dave Zaniboni for Santa Barbara County Fire Department | March 29, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Spring cleaning is an annual ritual for many people. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds homeowners this can also be the time to make your home safer.

To keep your family and property safe, take the time to check your home and yard for dangerous materials and unsafe conditions. Check each room in your house including the attic, basement, garage, yard, and storage shed.

» Remove all hazards. Check and correct things such as:

Frayed or damaged appliance cords, wiring, fuses or breakers.

Piles of rubbish, trash and debris.

Remove stacks of paper and magazines; take them to a recycling center.

Check for water leaks, especially near electrical appliances.

Check for good clearances between heating appliances and combustibles.

» Properly store flammable liquids and home chemicals:

Gasoline and cleaning fluids should be well-marked and out of the reach of children and pets.

Store in a cool, dry place outside the house.

» Clean up work areas:

Put dangerous tools, adhesives, matches, or other work items away and out of the reach of children.

Inventory all home and yard chemicals, paints and poisons. Store them according to their label.

Properly dispose of anything that is expired, leaking, or looks bad – do not throw these items in the trash or down the drain.

Make sure all chemicals are kept under lock and key and out of the reach of children and pets.

» Check fire protection and safety equipment:

Check your smoke detectors to ensure they are in working order.

Check fire extinguishers for proper type and placement.

Make sure all doors and windows open easily for fast escapes.

Make sure your street numbers are posted properly and easily visible.

Make sure you have a working flashlight and battery-powered radio.

» Plan Your Escape

Sit down with your family and make sure everyone knows what to do in the event of a fire.

Make sure you have two ways out of every room. Have a designated meeting place outside the house for the whole family.

Practice the plan.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds local residents that a little time spent cleaning up and organizing will do a lot to make your house and property a safer place.

— Capt. Dave Zaniboni for Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 