With Spring Fever Here, It’s Time for a Garden Getaway — By Staying Home

Droughts are frustrating for gardeners. Despite the gorgeous green shoots popping up left and right as a result of recent rains, the Central Coast is still entrenched in a drought that does not look like it is going to end any time soon.

Still, there are ways for those who enjoy working on their gardens to continue to improve and cultivate their own Edens without using water. One of these is to create a garden destination.

A garden destination is a location in the garden that beckons you to come outside to sit and enjoy. It can be elaborate and involve earth moving and hard landscaping, or it can be as simple as clustering existing outdoor furniture, repurposing indoor cushions and a rug, or even using natural materials such as grouping seat-height logs in a way that invites people to come and sit for a while.

With spring here and the garden pleasures of summer on its heels, now is the time to think about creating one of these inviting destinations in your own garden.

If you are inclined to do something really different in your garden, there are plenty of new products to help create appealing garden destinations. The website digsdigs.com features several eye-catching ideas, including a teardrop-shaped hanging lounge, intriguing as a retreat to escape to with a good book on a warm summer afternoon.

Equally appealing and a manageable weekend do-it-yourself project for someone good with a hammer, are digsdigs’ hanging outdoor beds. Although perhaps more temporary, but definitely inviting and easy to pull off, are several of the website’s Adorable Boho Chic Terrace Designs, which involve bringing pillows, rugs and other household items that would traditionally be used indoors, outside to create an inviting outdoor destination.

Water may continue to be an issue for us, but the Central Coast is blessed with one of the most pleasant climates in the world. Garden destinations give us yet another way to enjoy this climate and our gardens.

Houzz.com features several of these garden destinations, many unique to the Central Coast's climate, for local inspiration.

