‘Spring Friendraiser’ at Granada Books to Benefit Coalition Against Gun Violence

The Santa Barbara Coalition Against Gun Violence and Granada Books will present a "Spring Friendraiser" to benefit the Coalition Against Gun Violence from 5:30 to 7 p.m. during First Thursday, March 5 at Granada Books, 1224 State St.

Enjoy books, music, food, wine and friends.

This year the Coalition Against Gun Violence is celebrating 20 years of activism working to keep Santa Barbara a safer place to live. We invite friends and partner organizations to support CAGV by buying books from Granada Books. Browse while enjoying wine and cheese and live music.

Granada Books will donate 5 percent of its bookstore sales from 4 to 7 p.m. to the Coalition Against Gun Violence.

Please consider bringing a friend or family member and have them sign up to become a member of CAGV.

On display will be a collection of CAGV’s Gun Violence Prevention Books written by leading authors dealing with many aspects of the issue of guns in America.

All funds raised during this event are going toward CAGV’s second annual Gun Buyback on Saturday, June 13 at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

For further information, contact Toni Wellen at 805.684.8434.

— Danny Fitzgibbons represents the Santa Barbara Coalition Against Gun Violence.