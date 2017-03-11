Friday, June 1 , 2018, 10:06 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Spring Native Plant Sale Set to Blossom at Botanic Garden

By Stephanie Linder for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden | March 11, 2017 | 2:05 p.m.

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden's Spring Native Plant Sale, which runs April 1-30, will showcase the largest inventory of native plants on the Central Coast with 5,000 plants and 400 varieties for sale. Garden shop is open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 1212 Mission Canyon Road. Entry to the shop is free.

Senecio ‘Silver and Gold’ from Baja Islands. Click to view larger
Senecio ‘Silver and Gold’ from Baja Islands. (Santa Barbara Botanic Garden)

Some highlights of this year’s sale include multiple varieties of manzanita, Ceanothus, sage, coyote mint, and SBBG’s newest introduction, Senecio ‘Silver and Gold’ from Guadalupe Island.

Home gardeners can view a wide assortment of California native plants blooming in displays and exhibits throughout the Botanic Garden. Customers can take advantage of expert advice from staff and volunteers.

Also throughout April, the Garden is offering special gardening classes for novices through experts. Visit sbbg.org for a calendar of classes.
 
Planting California natives can conserve water, attract pollinators, and protect the the state’s extraordinary biodiversity. Even after a very wet winter, drought conditions exist, and the region’s climate calls for water-wise planting every year.

Many native plants offered at the sale will be drought tolerant. As April marks the end of the planting season in Santa Barbara, the sale provides an opportunity to get plants in the ground while the soil moisture is still good.
 
The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is the recipient of the 2016 Santa Barbara Water Hero Award and is partnering with Santa Barbara Water Wise to promote the Spring Native Plant Sale.

To learn more about the partnership and award, see video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9S42LY5t5U.

Garden members receive discounts on plants, Garden Shop items, and classes. To join visit sbbg.og/membership.

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is a 78-acre privately funded nonprofit institution that fosters the conservation of California’s native plants. Founded in 1926, it is among the nation’s oldest botanic gardens focused exclusively on native plants.

— Stephanie Linder for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.
 

 

