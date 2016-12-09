Spring Registration for SBCC Career Skills Classes Opens Dec. 13

Registration for SBCC Career Skills Institute begins at 8 a.m. Dec. 13 with more than 50 short courses and 19 Digital Badges offered in the fields of business, design and technology.

The Career Skills Institute (now endorsed by LinkedIn) focuses on providing training for the workforce in a unique flipped classroom setting, powered by Lynda.com. Students gain access to Lynda.com video playlists selected by their instructors so class time can be spent solving real-world industry problems using the concepts learned.

All courses are offered tuition-free to job seekers or employees seeking to increase job security and advancement. The Career Skills Institute offers a comprehensive “emerging leaders” program to employers who seek to increase employee retention and potential, especially in the areas of management, communication skills and technical development.

Class schedules are available at the SBCC Wake Campus and online at www.sbcc.edu/csi. Classes start throughout the term, which runs from Jan/ 17 through May 13. For help in registering, call Emma Cruz, 683-8282.

During spring semester, 19 Career Skills Institute Digital Badges can be achieved including: Customer Relations, Enterprise Communication, High Performance Teams, Management Toolbox, Managing to Maximize Performance, Powerful Presentations, Sales Techniques, Strategic Marketing, Workplace Essentials and Basic Imaging.

Also, Digital Design Basics, Digital Maker, Digital Printing: Newsletter and Magazine, Web Designer, Basic Internet Skills, Basic Office Software Skills, Blogging for Business, Research Specialist, and Global Trends in Human Resources.

The Institute also offers classes to help job-seekers and employees keep up with skills for Windows® and Office software including Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Excel in the following classes: Computers for Beginners, Email for Beginners, Searching the Web, Windows Basics, Introduction to Windows and others.

Most Career Skills Institute classes meet for eight hours and most Digital Badges include two to three classes, which may be completed during a single semester. The short courses are meant to be integrated into employers’ existing training programs at no cost and maximum return on investment.

“Since our 2015 launch, Career Skills Institute Digital Badges are quickly becoming recognized by local employers as a powerful credential for current employees and for job seekers,” said Shelly Dixon, director of the Career Skills Institute.

“Digital Badges show at a glance the successful acquisition of vital career skills, and an indicator of an employee’s motivation to increase their potential to contribute to a company’s success,” she said.

To register for classes and workshops online at www.sbcc.edu/csi or in person at the SBCC Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road. For more information, call 683-8282.

— Ryan Mandell/Juliana Minsky for SBCC.