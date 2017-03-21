Spring Storm Brings Rain to Santa Barbara County, More on the Way

More rain is expected through Wednesday night in Santa Barbara County before a short, sunny break Thursday and Friday ahead of the next storm.

Some South Coast mountain areas had received more than 2 inches of rain as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, with more on the way.

In the previous 24-hour period, San Marcos Pass had 2.26 inches of rain and Refugio Pass, above the recent burn area of the Sherpa Fire, received 2.09 inches.

Goleta had received 0.87 inches of rain, Santa Barbara had 0.69 inches, Montecito had 0.59 inches and Carpinteria had just 0.16 inches, according to county rainfall totals.

The Lompoc area and Santa Maria Valley recorded just over half an inch of rain.

There was less in Buellton and Solvang, which got 0.26 inches and 0.36 inches, respectively.

No major flooding or other weather-related damages were reported Tuesday.

Santa Barbara County public Works did preemptively close a portion of East Mountain Drive between Cold Spring Road and Ashley Road in Montecito because of the rain and potential for mudslides.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm system coming through the county starting Tuesday night was expected to bring less rain than the previous one.

The county had a forecast of showers for Wednesday and Wednesday night, before a sunny, breezy Thursday with highs in the 60s.

There’s a chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday and windy weather, with gusts as high as 25 mph on the South Coast that night, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday could have high gusts as well, and winds of 15-20 mph.

Friday was forecast to be partly sunny before the rain returns Friday night and Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement for the South Coast, from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning, due to the risk of dangerous rip currents and high surf of 3-to-6 feet.

There was also a risk of sneaker waves, which can suddenly wash people off beaches and rock jetties, the National Weather Service said.

