Annual SpringFest Blooms At Lompoc’s Ryon Park

Carnival, food booths, entertainment part of event that continues Saturday and Sunday

Smiles were flying on Friday for those riding Butler Amusements carnival rides at the SpringFest in Lompoc’s Ryon Park.
Smiles were flying on Friday for those riding Butler Amusements carnival rides at the SpringFest in Lompoc's Ryon Park. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | April 15, 2016

Lompoc is celebrating the season this weekend with its annual spring festival, including car and motorcycle shows, cook-offs, a carnival and more.

This year’s SpringFest marks approximately three decades for the event formerly known as the Spring Arts Festival and held at Ryon Memorial Park each April.

Kicking off Friday and running through Sunday, the festival features the Butler Amusements carnival in addition to food booths and vendors.

Assorted nonprofit organizations host many of the food booths, serving up a varieity of offerings in additional to commercial operators. Food booths open at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

A beer garden also is set up at the park. 

Vendors will display a variety of goods, including hair accessories, sun glasses, wood carved signs, T-shirts, marshmallow shooters, purses, engraving, fun photos, cutlery, toys, jewelry and household.

On Saturday, a car show will fill the park, while Sunday will include a motorcycle show. Both begin at 10 a.m. 

An annual rib cook-off will be held on Saturday, followed by a ‘barbecue shoot-out” on Sunday.

And in a unique event, entrants will show off their skills in an arm-wrestling competition on Saturday afternoon.

Throughout the weekend, various groups will take the main stage to entertain crowds.

Rock band Truth About Seafood will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, while LiveWire will hit the stage at 4 p.m. Sunday. Both are expected to perform for approximately two hours.

Admission to the park is free. 

SpringFest is one of two key events organized by the Lompoc Valley Festival Association.

Each June the groups hosts the Lompoc Valley Flower Festival, celebrating the community's roots in the flower industry.

Feel Good Gold Coast Crew members warm up Friday afternoon before performing at the Lompoc SpringFest in Ryon Park. Click to view larger
Feel Good Gold Coast Crew members warm up Friday afternoon before performing at the Lompoc SpringFest in Ryon Park. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
