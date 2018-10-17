Sprinkler System Helps Crews Contain Santa Maria Structure Fire

Firefighters dispatched to the 200 block of East Inger Drive; 1 person being evaluated for possible injuries

A fire sprinkler system helped contain a blaze in a Santa Maria residence on Wednesday night.

At 8:40 p.m., personnel from the Santa Maria Fire and Police departments and American Medical Response were dispatched to the 200 block of East Inger Drive for a structure fire.

The blaze was kept in check by the fire sprinkler system, with the flames contained to a bedroom, according to firefighters.

One person was being evaluated medically by AMR paramedics, firefighters said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

