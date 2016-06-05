Fire Sprinklers Hold Blaze in Check at Montecito Home Until Help Arrives

No injuries reported in fire on Juan Crespi Lane near Upper Village; cause under investigation

Fire sprinklers are being credited with containing a small fire that broke out Sunday afternoon at a house in Montecito.

The blaze at a single-family residence in the 600 block of Juan Crespi Lane was reported shortly before 4 p.m., Montecito Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Travis Ederer said.

He said firefighters arrived to find light smoke coming from the structure, and quickly determined that the fire in a single room had been held in check by the fire sprinklers.

“It showed exactly why residential fire sprinklers are installed,” Ederer noted.

A couple living at the home already had evacuated safely, he said, and firefighters quickly controlled the fire.

Crews checked the attic for possible spread of flames, and spent time mopping up at the scene, off Bolero Drive west of San Ysidro Road — about a block away from Montecito Fire headquarters at 595 San Ysidro Road.

Crews from the Carpinteria-Summerland and Santa Barbara fire departments also assisted with the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

