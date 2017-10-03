Squire Choir Sings Anthem to Kick Off Football Game

Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 3:13 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

St. Mary’s School Choir students enjoy the game with Spike, Allan Hancock College’s mascot.
By Michelle Cox for St. Mary of the Assumption School | October 3, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Moments after the coin toss for the Allan Hancock College Bulldogs and San Bernardino Valley College Wolverines football game on Sept. 30, St. Mary’s School Choir sang the national anthem.

Fans watched as some 25 students from second to sixth grade took to the field to sing the "Star Spangled Banner."

“Our choir was thrilled to be asked to sing the national anthem at a college football game,” said Michelle Cox, principal for St. Mary of the Assumption School. “They sounded great and looked outstanding. I’m very proud of our Squires.”

The football game was the inaugural event for Bulldog Bound, Hancock’s new outreach program to elementary and junior high school students.

"Saturday's football game was an excellent opportunity to introduce area fifth-graders and their parents to the Allan Hancock College Promise," said Marna Lombardi, Hancock public information specialist.

"This weekend's game was the first event of many scheduled for this year to introduce our area youth to campus," Lombardi said.

"We were very thankful to have St. Mary's choir sing the national anthem to start off the game, and we hope to see many of these students become Hancock Bulldogs in the future," she said.

“We’ve performed at many events around Santa Maria, but this was very special,” said Shawn Bland, the school’s choir director. “Thanks to Allan Hancock College, our students have a new lifetime memory.”

“Every day our entire school gathers at the flag pole to say the Pledge of Allegiance, pray, and sing a patriotic song. On Fridays, we always sing the national anthem,” Cox said. “It was special sharing our love of America with everyone at the game.”

Founded Sept. 14, 1938, St. Mary of the Assumption School is the Santa Maria Valley’s oldest Catholic School. Accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and the Western Catholic Educational Association, St. Mary serves some 250 students in preschool-eighth grade.

For more, contact Michelle Cox, 925-6713 or email [email protected] For information on the Allan Hancock College Bulldog Bound program, visit http://www.hancockcollege.edu/promise/bulldogbound.php.

