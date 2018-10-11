Squire Foundation, Youth Interactive Name Artists in Residence

The Squire Foundation presents its Fall 2018 Artists in Residence (AIR) Graham Keeble and Toni Scott, who will be living and working at Via Maria Villa in the Santa Barbara foothills during October.

This AIR season, the Squire Foundation is partnering with Youth Interactive, a local nonprofit dedicated to youth and the arts, at its new location on State Street across from the Granada Theatre.

Keeble and Scott will have shows in October and November during First Thursdays, and will be conducting artist talks and workshops throughout October.

A metal sculptor, Keeble, was born and raised in Nevada City, Ca. He began welding in 1994 when he was 11, salvaging scrap metal to create his early works.

Some two decades later, what began as a quest to resource affordable materials has evolved into a fine art process that fuses repurposed wood and salvaged metals.

Keeble attended School of the Art Institute, Chicago on scholarship and graduated in 2007. Upon graduating, he returned to Nevada City where he pursued a career in the arts.

In 2009, he began working at Sierra Sculpture where he became shop foreman and manager. He holds that position now and has been responsible for the casting and finishing of dozens of bronze monuments and hundreds of other sculptures for a noted artist whose work can be found in public and private collections worldwide.

Although his career is in bronze sculpture, Keeble seeks to create pieces that showcase sustainability in his own work. He said he finds inspiration in the salvaged wood, recycled steel and scrap metal pieces he collects.

He prefers the personal element that scavenged materials provide and the one-of-a-kind outcome to which they lend themselves.

For more on Keeble, visit www.grahamkeeblesculpture.net.

Scott’s exhibits and installations weave artistically powerful stories presented through installations, multimedia, photography, painting, sculpture and digital ingenuity, often referencing fraught histories.

"Learning of my multicultural family heritage has inspired me to give life to the lost images and stories of history," Scott said.

Scott’s work has been awarded and celebrated internationally. In 2012, she created a solo mixed-media installation, Bloodlines, for the California African American Museum.

Bloodlines series is a testament to her goals to inspire, educate, heal, engage, stimulate dialog, and bring together diverse cultures. "In every work I create resides a commitment to themes that build and enrich humanity," she said.

In 2018, Scott was selected to exhibit at the 25th anniversary of the Arthur M. Sackler Museum of Art and Archaeology at Peking University, Beijing, China.

The exhibit Intersection: International Art and Culture “comprised of artists whose work seeks to create a better understanding amongst world cultures.”

In 2018, Scott was invited to exhibit Bloodlines Africa at Cornerstone University, Cape Town, South Africa.

In 2016, she was featured as the first international artist to exhibit a solo exhibition at the Changzhou Museum in Jiangsu Province of China.

In 2018, Scott had a solo exhibit, "A swarm with the Spirits of All Ages Here ...", at the UNC at Chapel Hill, Sonja Haynes Stone Center.

She is featured in the book Creative Souls: African American Artists in Greater Los Angeles by UCLA Professor Paul Von Blum and on exhibit at the Watt's Towers Art Center in Los Angeles.

Among Scott’s solo exhibitions in the MFA Program at UCSB 2017-18, she has presented Wash(ED), Origins I, The Emography of Genetics, INDIG ENOUS, curated and co-exhibited SHE MA.

She holds an MFA from UCSB. Scott is a citizen of the Muscogee Creek Nation, and part of a global traveling exhibition of Muscogee Creek Artists.

For more on Scott, visit www.toniscott.com.

Events schedule:

Oct. 19: Youth Interactive Student Artist Outreach Class led by Scott at Youth Interactive Gallery: enrolled students event only 1219 State St., Santa Barbara.

OCT. 20: 2-3:30 p.m. Toni Scott: Artist Talk at Youth Interactive Gallery.

Oct. 26: Youth Interactive Student Artist Outreach Class led by Keeble at Youth Interactive Gallery: enrolled students event only.

Oct. 27, 2-3:30 p.m. Graham Keeble: Artist Talk at Youth Interactive Gallery.

Nov. 1, 5-8 p.m. Toni Scott Art Exhibit & Reception 1st Thursday featured artist at Youth Interactive Gallery.

Unless noted, all events are free and open to the public.