Sri Lanka Woman Identified as Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Lompoc Crash

The woman who died after she and three other pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Lompoc has been identified as being from Sri Lanka.

Malani Suduhakure, 55, died Dec. 7, with blunt force trauma determined to be the cause of death, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Four pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in the 300 block of West Cypress Avenue shortly after 5 p.m., an hour before the Lompoc Valley Christmas parade started, according to police.

Three of the pedestrians were taken to a local hospital with mild to moderate injuries, and the fourth was transported to a different hospital, and later died, police said.

Lompoc police have said the incident was under investigation and have not released any further information about the incident.

Officers asked that anyone who may have witnessed the collision call police at 805.736.2341.

