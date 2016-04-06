St. Bonaventure Blanks Bishop Diego

Baseball

Bishop Diego ran into a tough St. Bonaventure baseball team and suffered a 13-0 loss in a Tri-Valley League game on Wednesday.

The game was scoreless until the third when two error and four walks led to three St. Bonaventure runs.

The CIF Divison 4 fourth-ranked Seraphs scored three more in the fourth and seven in the fifth.

Bishop's offense was held to three hits.

The Cardinals fall to 3-7 overall and 1-2 in TVL play. They return to action on Friday against the Seraphs at Bishop's Diamond.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.