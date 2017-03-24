Monday, April 16 , 2018, 7:25 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

St. Bonaventure Blanks Carpinteria on One Hit

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 24, 2017 | 7:37 p.m.

Carpinteria starter Sal Delgado shut out St. Bonaventure for three innings before the Seraphs scratched out a run in the fourth and erupted for three runs in the fifth and sixth innings en route to an 8-0 win over the Warriors in a Tri-Valley League game Friday at John Calderwood Field.

St. Bonaventure flirted with another no-hitter until Coco Carrillo singled to lead off the seventh inning. The Warriors were no-hit on Wednesday.

"Facing a really good Division 2 team right out of the gate can shake a team's resolve and individual confidence," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "Though the result was the same, we played a much improved game. We trust Delgado to be good, our plate approach was much more competitive and there were some really nice plays on defense. Luckily, it's really early in the season and our Spring Break will give our team a chance to rebuild our confidence and team chemistry."

The Warriors are 5-4 overall and 0-2 in the TVL. St. Bonaventure is 8-1, 4-0.

St. Bonaventure…000 133 1  8 10  2
Carpinteria…000 000 0  — 0  1 4
Bravo, Lopez (4) and Gastelum; Delgado, Martinez (6) and Spach
WP Bravo. LP Delgado (1-1)
2B—SB: Chavez, Lopez
 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 