St. Bonaventure Blanks Carpinteria on One Hit

Carpinteria starter Sal Delgado shut out St. Bonaventure for three innings before the Seraphs scratched out a run in the fourth and erupted for three runs in the fifth and sixth innings en route to an 8-0 win over the Warriors in a Tri-Valley League game Friday at John Calderwood Field.

St. Bonaventure flirted with another no-hitter until Coco Carrillo singled to lead off the seventh inning. The Warriors were no-hit on Wednesday.

"Facing a really good Division 2 team right out of the gate can shake a team's resolve and individual confidence," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "Though the result was the same, we played a much improved game. We trust Delgado to be good, our plate approach was much more competitive and there were some really nice plays on defense. Luckily, it's really early in the season and our Spring Break will give our team a chance to rebuild our confidence and team chemistry."

The Warriors are 5-4 overall and 0-2 in the TVL. St. Bonaventure is 8-1, 4-0.

St. Bonaventure…000 133 1 8 10 2

Carpinteria…000 000 0 — 0 1 4

Bravo, Lopez (4) and Gastelum; Delgado, Martinez (6) and Spach

WP Bravo. LP Delgado (1-1)

2B—SB: Chavez, Lopez

