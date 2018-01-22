St. Bonaventure Jumps on Carpinteria Early

Boys Basketball

Carpinteria lost to a strong St. Bonaventure team, 65-38, in a Tri-Valley League boys basketball game on Monday.

The Serpahs, ranked 12th in Division 4AA, jumped out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter and outscored the Warriors 17-2 in the second quarter to lead 38-14 at halftime.

Carpinteria played better in the second half.

"The second half was a much better effort where we fairly even with them scoring 24 to their 27," said coach Henry Gonzalez.

Noah Nuño scored 23 points to lead the Warriors (1-4, 1-3 in league). St. Bonaventure is 12-5 and 5-0.

Carpinteria plays at Santa Paula on Thursday.

