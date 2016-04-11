Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 10:08 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 
St. Bonaventure Makes Bishop Diego Pay for Mistakes

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 11, 2016 | 6:16 p.m.

St. Bonaventure took advantage of three Bishop Diego errors in the fourth inning and scored five runs en route to a 15-1 win over the Cardinals in a Tri-Valley League baseball game on Monday.

Bishop trailed 3-0 going into the fourth inning.

“We played five pretty good innings and just made a few costly mistakes in the 4th inning” said Bishop coach Ralph Molina. “I thought that we hit the ball hard today. We only struck out twice against five pretty good pitchers they threw at us. They are an outstanding team and we learned some tough lessons today that will make us better.”

Bishop falls to 3-8 overall and 1-3 in the TVL.

