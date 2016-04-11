St. Bonaventure Makes Bishop Diego Pay for Mistakes

Baseball

St. Bonaventure took advantage of three Bishop Diego errors in the fourth inning and scored five runs en route to a 15-1 win over the Cardinals in a Tri-Valley League baseball game on Monday.

Bishop trailed 3-0 going into the fourth inning.

“We played five pretty good innings and just made a few costly mistakes in the 4th inning” said Bishop coach Ralph Molina. “I thought that we hit the ball hard today. We only struck out twice against five pretty good pitchers they threw at us. They are an outstanding team and we learned some tough lessons today that will make us better.”

Bishop falls to 3-8 overall and 1-3 in the TVL.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.