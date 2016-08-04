St. Francis Foundation Awards $940,000 in Grants for Community Health to 18 South Coast Nonprofits

St. Francis Foundation of Santa Barbara has awarded its 2016 grants, totaling $940,000, to 18 community nonprofits that provide healthcare, senior services or end-of-life care to those most in need throughout Santa Barbara’s South Coast.

The grantees were recognized at the St. Francis Foundation annual awards luncheon, held June 9, at First Presbyterian Church.

St. Francis Foundation is the primary funder of the Parish Nursing Community Outreach Program, operated by Cottage Health System, and provides nursing scholarships through the SBCC Foundation and the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

“When we are able to deliver healthcare and health education to our most vulnerable, we are not just creating a safety-net but improving the health of our entire community and helping to prevent avoidable health crises that strain all of our resources,” said Debbie Cloud, executive director of the St. Francis Foundation of Santa Barbara. “It is both our duty and honor to see that our donors have the greatest impact where help is most needed, through the hands of our parish nurses and other vital and compassionate organizations.”

Special guest speakers at the awards luncheon included Fred Najjar, senior vice president of philanthropy for Dignity Health, attending from San Francisco; and Heidi Holly, executive director of Friendship Center Adult Day Services, a 2016 grant recipient.

Parish Nurse Elly Walters-Bible introduced a core group of volunteers who work with her on the Hispanic Outreach Program and stated, “We could not reach as many people as we do now if this group of loyal volunteers were not 100 percent involved. They know the community, they know the needs and are compassionate advocates for the people we serve. They are truly St Francis Angels.”

Dianne Duva, outgoing board president, welcomed incoming board president Kathleen Baushke, executive director of Transition House, and three new board members: Tina Fanucchi-Frontado, Mark Manion and Syd Walker.

St. Francis Foundation of Santa Barbara 2016 Grant Recipients

» Carrillo Counseling Services (New Beginnings Counseling Center): funding for mental health counseling

» The Cecilia Fund (St. Cecilia Society Fund): funding for low-income residents with critical medical/dental needs

» Cottage Health: funding for Parish Nursing & Palliative Care Program

» Doctors Without Walls: funding for direct costs of Street Medicine Program

» Family Service Agency: to support Senior Services Program for at-risk seniors

» Foodbank of Santa Barbara County: funding for the Diabetes Impact Group program

» SBCC Foundation: support for five scholarships for students earning their associate degree of nursing

» Friendship Center Adult Day Care: funding toward medical and day services for seniors with Alzheimer’s or needing day supervision

» Jodi House: Brain Injury Support Program

» Mental Wellness Center: general support for mental health programs

» Pacific Pride Foundation: to support Community Wellness/HIV Education Program

» PathPoint: to cover the costs of program supplies for community-based nurse program

» Peoples’ Self-Help Housing: to support clinical case management services in South County

» Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics: operating support for services to low-income residents in our community

» Sarah House: to support operating expenses caring for low-income residents who are dying in their social-model hospice facility

» The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara: support for five scholarships for students earning their Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at Cal State Channel Islands’s Goleta campus

» Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation: for financial assistance for families of children with cancer

» Willbridge: for general support for transitional and supportive housing to challenging individuals in Santa Barbara County, the chronic homeless and mentally ill adults

For more information, visit www.stfrancisfoundationsb.org or call 805.563.4702.

— Berlin Galvan is a publicist representing St. Francis Foundation.