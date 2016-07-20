St. Francis Foundation Elects Kathleen Baushke as New Board President

St. Francis Foundation of Santa Barbara is proud to welcome Kathleen Baushke as its new board president.

As executive director of Transition House for 15 years, Baushke brings a deep understanding of the landscape of solutions for local homelessness.

Transition House provides emergency shelter and permanent supportive housing for homeless families with children.

Prior to joining Transition House, Baushke spent 10 years operating a design and marketing agency specializing in nonprofit organizations.

Baushke received her Bachelors of Fine Arts from Virginia Commonwealth University.

In addition to serving as board president for St. Francis Foundation, Baushke currently serves on the Second Story Associates board and the Storyteller Children’s Center advisory board. She also serves on the grant selection committee for the Hutton-Parker Foundation.

St. Francis Foundation board officers elected in May include Baushke, board president; Dana VanDerMey, vice president; Nora Taugher, treasurer; Dr. Eric Trautwein, secretary; and Sue Adams, nominating chair.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing St. Francis Foundation.