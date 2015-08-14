Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:24 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
St. Francis Foundation Grants Funds to Fifteen Local Organizations

Dianne Duva, left, president of the St. Francis Foundation of Santa Barbara board of directors, and Jan Ingram, head of the Parish Nursing Program, at the St. Francis Foundation 2015 Grant Awards Luncheon. ((The Goddard Company photo))
By Charlotte Cheek for St. Francis Foundation | August 14, 2015 | 1:06 p.m.

The St. Francis Foundation of Santa Barbara recently awarded over $1 million in grants to 15 organizations at a special luncheon, according to Dianne Duva, event host and board president of the nonprofit.

The grants are given to promote and support access to healthcare in the St. Francis tradition in the South Coast community.

“Helping Santa Barbara’s neediest and supporting organizations that make a real difference in the community is extremely rewarding,” said Duva, who has served on the board since 2009. “The St. Francis Foundation is devoted to continuing its mission of over 100 years and helping those in our community in need of our assistance.”

Along with Parish Nursing, which the St. Francis Foundation funds in its entirety, grant recipients included Carrillo Counseling Services, Casa Esperanza, Cottage Health Palliative Care Program, Foundation for Santa Barbara City College, Friendship Center Adult Day Care, Jodi House, Mental Wellness Center, Pacific Pride Foundation, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation, Sarah House, SEE International, St. Vincent's and the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

With over 100 years of history, the St. Francis Foundation of Santa Barbara is dedicated to helping the area’s most needy residents.

For more information about the St. Francis Foundation of Santa Barbara, call 805.563.4702, email [email protected] or [email protected] or visit www.stfrancisfoundationsb.org.

Dianne Duva, CFP, is a founding partner of the wealth management firm of Arlington Financial Advisors in Santa Barbara.

Duva holds the series 7 and 66 registrations as well as life, accident and health and variable insurance licenses. 

Duva offers advice in an array of areas including retirement planning, insurance planning and estate and tax planning in addition to investment management.

— Charlotte Cheek is an associate publicist representing the St. Francis Foundation.

 
